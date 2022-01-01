Go
Toast

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

525 Skyway Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Filet$33.25
Grilled
Izzy's Potatoes$9.00
Au Gratin Style
Filet Mignon$44.00
Center Cut, Grilled
Baked Potato$8.00
Pork Baby Back Ribs$32.00
Brined, slow cooked, and brushed with house made barbeque sauce
Classic Caesar Salad$14.00
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Boquerones, Parmesan Frico
Marinated Skirt Steak$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite, marinated in soy, ginger and garlic
New York$49.00
12 oz Cut, Grilled
Chocolate Decadence Cake$13.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce
Key Lime Pie$13.00
Graham Cracker Crust
See full menu

Location

525 Skyway Road

San Carlos CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

No reviews yet

Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

Pylos - San Carlos

No reviews yet

Upscale Greek Cuisine with Full Bar!

The Wine Project

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saffron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston