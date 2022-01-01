J And A American Grille Saratoga
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs, perfectly accompanying the Saratoga Race Track. J&A is rooted in American tradition with its overall look and flavors. The menu features classic American recipes from the past with a modern presentation.
38 High rock Ave
Location
38 High rock Ave
Saratoga Springs NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bread Basket Bakery
The Bread Basket Bakery was born in 1982 when Joan Tallman began baking out of her home kitchen for friends and family. Over the next four decades, Joan grew the business into a thriving staple in downtown Saratoga Springs.
In 2020, Joan decided to retire her apron. The Mitzen family of Saratoga Springs purchased the business and building in 2020, committed to keeping the same delicious recipes that made the Bread Basket so successful for years and years.
Philanthropists Lisa and Ed Mitzen made one change: the decision to donate all the profits from the Bread Basket every year
to charities committed to food insecurity and hunger.
Please visit us to not only taste some amazing food, but also help us do good, too.
Whitman Brewing Company
Come and enjoy our beers brewed onsite at 20 Lake Ave! Entrances off Maple Ave and the Saratogian Parking Lot!
WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe