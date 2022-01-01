Go
Toast

J Anthony’s Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3015 S Presa St • $$

Avg 4 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries (Full)$3.99
Family Fish N Shrimp$36.99
9 Piece Fish$26.99
Fried Mushrooms (6)$4.99
Fish Plate$10.99
20 Piece Fish$35.99
Fish N Shrimp Plate$11.29
6 Piece Fish$20.99
8oz Tarter$0.89
Regular Fishburger$3.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3015 S Presa St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooster's Backyard Ice House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shifu Noodle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pasta Bar

No reviews yet

Pasta, Pizza and More

Southtown Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston