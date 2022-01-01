Go
Toast

J. Brian's Tap Room

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

200 Hanover St • $$

Avg 4 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Fries$12.50
Steak Sub$13.50
Its back! With a new look, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, provolone and garlic aioli
Tap Room Burger$13.00
1/2 lb burger, seasoned and grilled to order, topped with american cheese
Wings$14.50
1 lb of crispy fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet chili or garlic parm sauces
Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
The Fredericks Burger$14.00
Onion Petals$6.00
Fried onion petals served with a side of sabi sauce
Reuben$14.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Hanover St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Italian Station

No reviews yet

Italian Coffee Bakery Shop

FOODE + Mercantile

No reviews yet

Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!

Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston