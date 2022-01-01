Go
Toast

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3610 S College Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak Platter$13.99
Chicken Fried Steak$12.25
3 Meat Plate$16.49
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$7.75
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$8.25
2 Meat Plate$14.49
Small Cobbler$2.49
10 oz. Ribeye$18.99
Cheeseburger Basket$11.75
Chopped Lean Brisket Sandwich$8.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3610 S College Ave

Bryan TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to wonderful world of crêpes!

MESS Waffles, Etc.

No reviews yet

Your favorite breakfast, lunch, brunch, & comfort food destination in Bryan/College Station!

Goodbull Icehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston