J Grill has been providing Central and North Florida with authentic middle eastern and kosher cuisine since 2002. We have brought the authenticity of middle eastern food from old-time family recipes with a mix of modern style. Enjoy our bold foods bringing you a true experience and taste of home.

1185 West Granada Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Deep Fried Ground Chickpea Balls. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!
Shnitzel Strips$16.00
Pretzel crusted chicken w/ house sauces
Shawarma Sandwich$16.00
Roasted Turkey Shawarma. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!
Crispy Chicken Drumettes$14.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Chili
Chicken Fingers$14.00
Breaded and Fried Chicken Strips. Served with French Fries.
Cauliflower Poppers$6.00
Crispy cauliflower florets coated in sweet chili sauce
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$9.00
Traditional Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Hot Dog$9.00
Hot Dog in a Bun Served w/ French Fries.
Grilled Pita$1.00
Add an additional grilled pita to your order
Mushroom Couscous$5.00
Pearled Israeli Couscous w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1185 West Granada Blvd.

Ormond Beach FL

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
