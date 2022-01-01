J Grill
J Grill has been providing Central and North Florida with authentic middle eastern and kosher cuisine since 2002. We have brought the authenticity of middle eastern food from old-time family recipes with a mix of modern style. Enjoy our bold foods bringing you a true experience and taste of home.
1185 West Granada Blvd. • $$
1185 West Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed