Grille 151

American Kitchen and Cocktails

151 Main St

Popular Items

Slow Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
Whipped Potato, Roasted Root Vegetables, Brussels Sprouts
House Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Romano Cheese, Croutons, Housemade Dressing
Maryjane's Meatloaf$21.00
Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables and Brussels Sprouts, Onion Gravy
Steak Frites$29.00
10 oz. Flat Iron Steak, Watercress, Parmesan Herb Frites
French Onion$8.00
Brioche Crouton, Gruyere
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Burger One Five One$15.00
1/2lb Grilled Sirloin on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
Django Burger$16.00
1/2 lb Grilled Sirloin with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle BBQ, Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onions, Brioche
Spicy Dry Rubbed and Smoked Wings$13.00
Roasted Poblano Buttermilk Dipping Sauce
Location

151 Main St

Weymouth MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
