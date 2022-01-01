Go
Toast

J. Lawrence Downtown

American Cuisine & Cocktail Bar

HAMBURGERS

186 Greenwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

Greenwood Milanese$21.00
organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Beets Around the Bush {GF}$14.00
salt roasted red beets, shaved golden beets, arugula, pistachio crumble, pomegranate, goat cheese, apple miso vinaigrette
Salmon B.LT.A$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado
w/ lemon caper aioli, sourdough
J. Law Cheeseburger$17.00
smoked cheddar, applewood bacon, L,T,O, cracked black pepper aioli, broche
Shaved Prime Rib Dip$18.00
roasted prime rib,, provolone, beer braised onions, crispy shallots, arugula, horseradish aioli, wedge
Loaded Fries$11.00
bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema
J. Law Cheeseburger *$16.00
smoked cheddar {vt.}, thick cut bacon, L,T,O, cracked black pepper aioli, brioche
The 'Merica Burger *$15.00
american cheese, L,T,O, pickles, j law sauce, brioche
Wings$12.00
Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

186 Greenwood Ave

bethel CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

No reviews yet

La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails
Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

No reviews yet

Broken Symmetry, established in 2017, is a family friendly Brew Pub with 9 delicious, rotating, original brews on tap at all times and yummy San Diego style eats!

Notch8 Bethel

No reviews yet

Good Food. Good Drink. Good Times.
Full Speed Ahead!

Note Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Note Kitchen offers modern American cuisine fused with international influences and paired with wines; craft beers; artisan cocktails and soulful music. Our menu is created using locally sourced, fresh ingredients from neighboring farms and local waters. Offerings will change frequently based on seasons and availability of ingredients. We encourage our guests to try new food and drink pairings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston