J. Lawrence Downtown
American Cuisine & Cocktail Bar
HAMBURGERS
186 Greenwood Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
186 Greenwood Ave
bethel CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails
Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Broken Symmetry, established in 2017, is a family friendly Brew Pub with 9 delicious, rotating, original brews on tap at all times and yummy San Diego style eats!
Notch8 Bethel
Good Food. Good Drink. Good Times.
Full Speed Ahead!
Note Kitchen & Bar
Note Kitchen offers modern American cuisine fused with international influences and paired with wines; craft beers; artisan cocktails and soulful music. Our menu is created using locally sourced, fresh ingredients from neighboring farms and local waters. Offerings will change frequently based on seasons and availability of ingredients. We encourage our guests to try new food and drink pairings.