J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort

Detroit style in a local way

2121 Boundary St 108

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.60
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
House Omelette$10.93
Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, swiss & american cheese
French Toast Sandwich$8.00
Shrimp & Beef Quesadilla$12.00
Seasoned ground beef, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, swiss & american cheese
Club Omelette$11.50
Turkey, bacon, green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes & cheese
Chef Salad$9.20
Ham, eggs, tomatoes, lettuce & cheese
Shrimp Basket$8.99
Jumbo Stir Fry$18.40
Chicken, steak & shrimp
2121 Boundary St 108

Beaufort SC

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
