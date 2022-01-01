Go
J. Lights Market & Cafe

Full Kitchen, Full Bar, Beer, Wine & Cocktails to-go.

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions
Turkey Club$12.00
House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
Fried Pickled Okra$6.00
Deep Fried Pickled Okra served with House made Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Ranch, On a Wrap
J. Lights Burger$12.00
NC Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
Wings
Choice of 6 or 12.
Choice of Thai Chili, Buffalo, Hoisin Ginger, Lemon Pepper, BBQ or Naked. Multiple Flavors available only on 12 count!!
J Fries$4.50
Fries with Beer Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions.
Comes with House-made Ranch.
ORDERING AT TABLE - CLICK HERE
Please select your table number from the list to have your food delivered to you as you sit with your friends @J. Lights or Hi-Wire. THANK YOU!
Fries$3.50
Crispy Thick-Cut Fries
Location

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152

Durham NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

