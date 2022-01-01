Go
Consumer picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

J.P. Doyle's

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

48 Beekman Ave

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow NY 10591

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chocobar Cortés - Bronx
orange starNo Reviews
141 Alexander Avenue Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurantnext
The Blue - 303 e 77th st
orange starNo Reviews
1480 2nd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Gio's Bar & Grill New City - 253 South Little Road
orange starNo Reviews
253 South Little Tor Road New City, NY 10956
View restaurantnext
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
orange starNo Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
CHILI 美麗
orange starNo Reviews
13 East 37th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Patti Ann Family Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sleepy Hollow

Grass Roots Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,235
124 Wildey Street Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Horsefeathers
orange star4.1 • 684
94 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sleepy Hollow

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

J.P. Doyle's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston