J Pot

Come in and enjoy!!

235 east paseo del centro

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Squid$5.00
APP Garlic Ribs 蒜香骨$11.00
The J Pot 林式招牌锅$22.00
Beef Yakitori$7.00
APP Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡$8.00
Taiwanese Sausage$5.00
Szechuan Dry Pot$19.00
Chicken Thigh$5.00
Pig Intestine$5.00
APP Loaded Gyoza 锅贴$8.00
Location

FRESNO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

