J.R. Crickets

1095 State Route 155 South

Popular Items

Shrimp Platter$13.59
(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )
Single Order (10 pc)$13.99
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Double Order (20 pc)$25.99
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Fried Mushrooms - Full$8.99
18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms
8pc Wing (LS)
Wings N Ribs$19.99
Triple Order (30 pc)$39.99
30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Chicken Fingers/ Fries$10.79
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries
Cricket Burger$11.99
served with fries and a pickle spear
Honey Mustard$0.99
Location

1095 State Route 155 South

McDonough GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
