J's BBQ & Grill

Smoke 'em if you got 'em!

701 Pike Street

Popular Items

Fries$2.00
Waffle Fries or Beer Battered
Mac & Cheese Entrée$8.00
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken $2. Plain, BBQ or House-made BBQ
Extra Side Options$7.50
Wings 6ct.$7.00
Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor
Rolls 2ct.$1.00
King's Hawaiian Rolls
Pulled Pork$9.00
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a King's Hawaiian Bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
Choice of Pretzel Bun for $1.00 upcharge
Pulled Chicken$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken on a King's Hawaiian Bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
Choice of Pretzel Bun for $1.00 upcharge
House Entrée$6.00
Fresh Garden Mix with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Croutons, Cucumbers, and Onions
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Location

Marietta OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Marietta Brewing Co.

Drink local, Eat Local!
Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

The Galley

Fine Dining & Libations

Corner Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Parkersburg Brewing Company

Parkersburg Brewing Co. is Proud to be the first World Beer Cup winner in WV. We are a 7bbl microbrewery with brewpub in downtown Parkersburg.

