J's Cafe - 444 Main St Ste 103
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
444 Main St Ste 103, La Crosse WI 54601
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in La Crosse
Recovery Room Sports Pub and Grill - 901 7th St
4.5 • 323
901 7th St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant