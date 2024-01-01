Go
Banner picView gallery

J's Country Kitchen - 22412 El Camino Real

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

22412 El Camino Real

Santa Margarita, CA 93453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

22412 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita CA 93453

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scoop of Atascadero Ice Cream Shop
orange starNo Reviews
8115 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
The Aroma of Fresh Mountain Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8120 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
A-Town Diner - 7305 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
7305 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
Kai Lana Sushi & Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
6900 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
Gino's SLO - 1761 Monterey Street
orange starNo Reviews
1761 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Ziggy's - SLO
orange starNo Reviews
594 California Blvd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Santa Margarita

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

J's Country Kitchen - 22412 El Camino Real

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston