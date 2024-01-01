J's Country Kitchen - 22412 El Camino Real
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
22412 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita CA 93453
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino's SLO - 1761 Monterey Street
No Reviews
1761 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant