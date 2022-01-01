J & S Kitchen
Open today 6:00 AM - 1:00 PM
3 Reviews
$
749 GA-53 east suite 130
Dawsonville, GA 30534
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location
749 GA-53 east suite 130, Dawsonville GA 30534
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Aunt Dyann's
Come in and enjoy!!
Kani House - Dawsonville
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
Grandma’s NY Pizza
Come in and enjoy!