J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chickin' Sandwich$14.00
Crispy battered chickin’ patty with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun
The Gyro$13.00
House-made gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita
Dirty Secret (CBGF)$17.00
Our take on a fast food icon! Two non-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheeze, pickles & onions on a toasted sesame seed bun
(Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)
Caesar Salad (CBGF)$13.00
Romaine, walnut parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing & your choice of protein(s)
(Can be made gluten-free by choosing chickin' or mushrooms AND omitting croutons)
Crunchwrap$15.00
Taco 'meat,' cheeze, peppers, onions, marinated cabbage, chipotle sour cream, LTO & a crunchy tostada wrapped inside of a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection
(This item cannot be modified)
Wings$14.00
Crispy beer-battered cauliflower, served with house ranch dressing (2oz) & your choice of dipping sauce (4oz)
Buffalo Chickin' Wrap$13.00
Buffalo soy curls, lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing, wrapped inside of a flour tortilla
Shakes (CBGF)$8.00
Oat milk & creamy soft serve blended into your choice of shake:
*Some flavors contain nuts. If you have a sensitivity, please give us a call and we can talk about which options are safe for you!*
Utensils & Napkins Please!
Select this for us to include the utensils & napkins needed to consume your items
The Solo (CBGF)$13.00
A single burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun
(Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)
169 N Victoria Street

Saint Paul MN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
