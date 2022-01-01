J Sushi- Brea
Fresh sushi for affordable price!
932 E Imperial HWY
Location
932 E Imperial HWY
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Katsubo Tea Fullerton
On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”.
With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you.
Sourcing only the finest premium teas.
Using only the freshest ingredients.
Supporting Organic Farmers.
With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!
Latin American infused cuisine.
Charlie's Best Burgers
Come in and enjoy!