Go
Toast

J.T.'s Pizza & Subs

Our online ordering system is new and may have a few issues we will correct as we go. On most items when you see "(specific item)options". These are the items that are standard to that item. If you want to leave something off please use the special request section and say "NO (blank)" . Any extras should be under the extra option. If you need to remove an item from your order, please click the red X next to the item.

129 Buckcreek Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Turkey Sub$8.00
Ham, turkey, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
10” Cheese Pizza$9.16
Traditional Wings$7.99
8 wings with your flavor choice and a side of ranch or blue cheese
18” Cheese Pizza$21.49
Ham & Cheese Sub$8.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian Sub$8.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
Boneless Wings$5.49
1/2 pound order with your choice of flavor and a side of ranch or blue cheese
14" Cheese Pizza$15.49
Cheesesticks$4.25
16” Large Cheese Pizza$18.49
See full menu

Location

129 Buckcreek Rd

Simpsonville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 7021 Vietnamese Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine served in an elegant and relaxed setting.

PettyBoys Seafood Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nathan's Famous Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston