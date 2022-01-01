J. Timothy's Taverne
High volume casual themed restaurant specializing in nationally recognized chicken wings, local craft beer, private events and high volume take out housed in a large historic Taverne dating to 1789.
143 New Britain Avenue
Location
143 New Britain Avenue
Plainville CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
Great food. Exceptional Service. Community Involvement
Square Peg Pizza Berlin
Come in and enjoy!
Rockfish
Rockfish Sushi Bar
Jefe Takeout
Come in and enjoy!