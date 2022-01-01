Go
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen

Nanaya Japanese Kitchen is a cozy izakaya-style restaurant in Arcadia. We specialize in katsu sandos, MSG-free ramen, sushi, and sake.

SUSHI

3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B • $$

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B

Phoenix AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
