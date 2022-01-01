Go
Toast

J Wong's Asian Bistro

Good Thai and Chinese food.

163 W 200 S Ste 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lo Mein$13.00
Wheat noodles stir-fried with yellow onions, scallions, bell peppers, and bean sprouts in a ginger soy sauce.
Pad Thai$13.00
Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.
Chicken Satay (2)$5.00
Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders marinated in a blend of Thai herbs. Served with peanut sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce.
Thai Drunken Noodle$13.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, baby corn, celery, bell peppers, onions, Thai chilis, and garlic in a savory sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$3.00
Cabbage, carrot, green bean, onion, garlic, and ginger wrapped in spring roll skin and fried crispy. Served with plum sauce.
Orange$14.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; wok-tossed in tangy orange sauce.
General Tao$14.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; Tianjin chilis and scallions wok-tossed with in our famous General Tao sauce.
Chinese Egg Roll (1)$2.00
Stir-fried cabbage, carrot, celery, and chicken wrapped in wonton skin; battered and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
Pot stickers (4)$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings.
Cheese Wonton (6)$7.00
Deep fried cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
See full menu

Location

163 W 200 S Ste 101

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake Effect

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Jeeva's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soundwell

No reviews yet

SALT LAKE CITY'S MOST INTIMATE LIVE MUSIC VENUE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston