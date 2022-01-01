Go
Juicin' Alive

Cold-Pressed Juice and Smoothie Bar

74 S Price Rd. Suite 1

Popular Items

Build Your Bowl$8.00
Choose at Least One Frozen Option and One Cold-Pressed Option
Cacaon't Stop Me Bowl (R)$8.49
Almond Mylk, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Butter, Cacao, Date
Blue Majik Bowl (I)$9.74
Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Ginger, Lemon, Blue Spirulina
Rocket Fuel Bowl (R)$8.49
Almond Mylk, Cold Brew, Banana, Maca, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil, Date. Topped with sliced strawberries and banana, coconut oil, vegan organic granola, and hemp seeds.
Pa los Gainz Bowl (R)$9.49
Apple, Almond Mylk, Banana, Blueberry, Cherry, Almond Butter, Rice Protein, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil
Acai Bowl (I)$8.50
Best Acai in Town!
Apple, Organic Acai, strawberry, blueberry topped with sliced banana and strawberry, vegan organic granola, organic coconut oil, and hemp seeds
Dragonfruit Bowl (I)$9.50
Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry topped with Sliced Strawberry, Sliced Banana, Vegan Granola, Hemp Seeds, and Coconut Oil.
Wa-Kale-A Bowl (I)$9.74
Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon topped off with Vegan Granola, Sliced Banana, Sliced Strawberry, Hemp seeds, and Coconut Oil Drizzle
Pink Marble Bowl (R)$9.49
Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Banana, Dragonfruit
The Hormone Monstress (I)$9.49
Balance your hormones with The Hormone Monstress!
Pineapple, Beet, Carrot, Mango, Peach, Raspberry, Turmeric, Maca topped off with Vegan Granola, Sliced Banana, Sliced Strawberry, Hemps Seeds, and Coconut Oil Drizzle.
Location

Brownsville TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
