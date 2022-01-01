Go
Toast

Jabby Joe's

Just Good Food And Drink

1562 ISLAND AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
An 8oz burger topped with thick sliced bacon and American cheese. Served with fries
Canned Soda$1.25
Provolone Sticks$6.95
Lightly breaded sticks of Provolone cheese, deep fried and served with marinara
Fries$2.95
Delicious and Crispy Fries
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Deep fried chicken with the original sweet + tangy buffalo sauce, served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Hamburger$8.95
All homemade. Need we say more? Served with fries
Jabby Fries$7.95
Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with ranch dressing
6 Wings$7.95
Flavorful fried jumbo size chicken wings.
Cole Slaw$2.00
Creamy, crunchy coleslaw made with chopped cabbage and carrots blended with Jabby Joe's own delicious dressing.
Fish Sandwich$14.95
The original fish sandwich! Fresh cod hand breaded or beer battered and deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar and lemon. Served with fries or slaw
See full menu

Location

1562 ISLAND AVE

MCKEES ROCKS PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maxwell's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.

Cafe Notte

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizzani Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston