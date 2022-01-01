Go
Jack Allen's Kitchen

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D • $$

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Smashed Guacamole$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
House-Made Pimiento Cheese$6.99
served with flatbread crackers
Ruby Red Trout Salad$17.99
sun-dried tomtao walnut pesto, veggie syudded rice, goat cheese cream, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Lydia's Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with French Fries
Grilled Ruby Trout$17.99
sun-dried tomato walnut pesto, apple-pecan relish, veggoe-studded rice, wilted spinach
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D

Austin TX

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

