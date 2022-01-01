Jack Allen's Kitchen
a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D
Austin TX
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Maudie's Milagro
Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/
Westlake Wine Bar
Elegant wine bar with good food. We mean REALLY good food.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!
The County Line on the Lake
Come on in and enjoy!