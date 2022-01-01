Jack Allen's Kitchen
a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders
7720 West Highway 71
Popular Items
Location
7720 West Highway 71
Austin TX
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Flipside Bar
Catch You on the Flipside!
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Rice bowls, tacos, and more! Come in and enjoy our unique blend of Tex-Mex, Filipino, and other Asian flavors:)
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!