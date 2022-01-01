Go
Jack’s Draft House

A classic spot in the Historic Hill section of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Craft Beer. Fine food. Cocktails. Times.

BBQ

802 Prescott Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Kale Caesar$3.50
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
parmesan, white balsamic, lemon, red pepper flakes
House Nachos$9.00
Corn tortillas, pop's chili, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
Jack’s Burger$8.00
Custom blend smash burger, American cheese, cabernet onion jam, pickles, 2x sauce, Martin's roll
BMFC Nuggets & Fries$8.00
Emmy Mac$9.00
Veggie Patty, American cheese, pickles, shreddy lettuce, chopped onions, 2x sauce, Big Marty's seeded roll
BMFC$8.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, jalapeno slaw, sweet-heat sauce, Big Marty's seeded roll
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Bavarian soft pretzels (3), Beer cheese sauce.
Crinkle Cuts Fries$3.50
Plain Cheeseburger & fries$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

802 Prescott Ave

Scranton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

