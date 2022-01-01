Jackdaw
Jackdaw shows subtle hints of Irish influence through its gin and food menus. With inspirations coming from County Sligo, Ireland and the poetry of W.B. Yeats, perhaps the most Irish of details is the friendly approach to customer service.
213 Second Avenue
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
