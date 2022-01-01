Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe

Go
The Uptown Cafe was built in 1993. Over the years the cafe has built a strong reputation for its fun 50’s Cafe atmosphere, classic American Food, delicious desserts, and great service!

285 State Hwy 165

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Boneless skinless char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, egg, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber.
Reuben Sandwich$11.99
corned beef and Sauerkraut with slices of melted swiss on toasted rye bread. choice of side
Double w/ Ch$12.98
Hawaiian Chicken$15.99
Marinated boneless chicken char-grilled and topped with a pineapple and teriyaki glaze. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and the vegtable of the day.
Double Steak-burger$12.49
Honey Mustard$0.75
Ranch$0.75
Unsweet Tea$2.99
mac and cheese$5.49
285 State Hwy 165

Branson MO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
