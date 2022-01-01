Go
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B

Charlotte, NC 28214

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.79
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
All American Burger$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
Original Steak Philly
Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta$18.39
8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.79
Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.
JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)$16.99
(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.
Steak Philly Supreme$9.30
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
Side Farmer Salad$4.99
Fresh Lettuce Blend, Tomato, red onion, Cucumbers topped with shredded cheddar cheese & your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.
Fried Cheese Curds$8.99
Crispy fried cheese bits served with marinara sauce.
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte NC 28214

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

