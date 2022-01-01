Go
American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Jackie Boy's

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd

Charlotte, NC 28214

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

All American Burger$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta$14.99
8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.
Steak Philly Supreme$9.30
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
6 CT Wings (All Same)$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.79
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
Smokehouse Burger$13.99
Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.
Original Steak Philly
Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.
6 CT Tenders (All Same)$7.99
Breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of sauce.
House Quesadilla$10.99
Warm tortilla with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mexican cheese blend, served with Sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Diced Bacon, in a toasted tortilla served with Chipotle Ranch.
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte NC 28214

Directions

Jackie Boy's

