Go
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap image

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

331 Reviews

$$

3775 Concord Parkway South

Concord, NC 28027

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Side Farmer Salad$4.99
Fresh Lettuce Blend, Tomato, red onion, Cucumbers topped with shredded cheddar cheese & your choice of dressing.
French Dip Club$14.99
Yes its a Burger, 8oz Prime Black Angus Beef Topped with Melted Provolone and Crispy Fried Onions, Served with Parmesan horseradish sauce and Rib Eye Beef Au jus. Served on a warm Brioche Bun.
6 CT Tenders (All Same)$7.99
All American Burger$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.
Steak Philly Supreme$9.30
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
Original Steak Philly
Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.
6 CT Wings (All Same)$11.99
Smokehouse Burger$13.99
Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.79
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord NC 28027

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Coffee & Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sticks and Beans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Churn Buddies

No reviews yet

Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.

Ace No. 3

No reviews yet

Burgers | Shakes | Beer

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

orange star4.4 • 331 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston