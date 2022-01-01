Jackie Mays Burger
Jackie Mays Burger is a 100% plant-based, fast-food, restaurant-franchise concept for consumers desiring healthier and sustainable choices on the go. Jackie Mays Burger stands up for animal, climate, and social justice. Tastes great, no bull!
316 East Oak Street
Denton TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
