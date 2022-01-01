Go
Jackie Mays Burger

Jackie Mays Burger is a 100% plant-based, fast-food, restaurant-franchise concept for consumers desiring healthier and sustainable choices on the go. Jackie Mays Burger stands up for animal, climate, and social justice. Tastes great, no bull!

316 East Oak Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$2.75
Golden shoestring French fries deep-fried in sunflower or canola oil and lightly seasoned
Cheeseburger$5.75
Freshly baked bun, premium plant-based patty, American cheese, sliced tomato and fresh lettuce, grilled onions, and Jackie Mays special sauce
#1 Value Meal - cheeseburger, fries, soft drink$10.00
Cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink
Special Sauce$1.00
Jackie Mays own special sauce!
Location

Denton TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
