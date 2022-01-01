Go
Jackie O's Bakeshop

Gluten-y is not a sin! We make fresh-baked pastries, cookies and breads using organic flours and sugars, as well as other fine ingredients to make soups, sandwiches, salads and such. Kind of lunchy, really bakey.

23 E Stimson Ave

Popular Items

Apple Handpie$5.00
Apples from Cherry Orchards and our own spent-grain pie crust make this delectable treat one of the most sought after items on our menu.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.25
King Family Farm Sausage, High Bottom Farm eggs, Bakeshop Bun, and Hilldale American Cheese.
Cookies
Our handmade cookies are some of the best around. Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Ginger Crinkle, Macadamia Nut White Chocolate Chip, and Snickerdoodle. Try them all!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.25
Breakfast Sammy! King Family Farm Bacon, High Bottom Farm eggs, Bakeshop Bun, and Hilldale American Cheese.
Ham and Swiss Pocket$5.00
Guess who is back? That's right, the Ham & Swiss Pocket: Black Forest Ham and Lacey Swiss Cheese are wrapped in a flaky puff pastry case. Mmmm, comfort.
Muffuletta Roll$6.00
We've taken all the goodness of muffuletta sandwich and condensed it into a roll. Black Forest Ham, Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Mozzarella, Provolone and Olive Salad.
Triple Chocolate Cupcake$3.00
Pretzel$3.00
A hand rolled, hand dipped pretzel. I'm not gonna lye to you. I'll save that for the pretzels.
Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Our brioche dough is the base for these tender and delicious cinnamon rolls.
Not Quite White
Our version of a beautifully toasting, organic wheat-flour white bread, with a touch of locally grown and freshly ground whole rye flour; hence, it's not quite white bread.
Location

23 E Stimson Ave

Athens OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
