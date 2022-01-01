Go
Toast

Jackie's Restaurant

Southern Soulfood

1241 N.Laburnum Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner$17.99
Smothered Pork Chops$18.99
Macaroni & Cheese$3.50
Candied YAMS$3.50
Collard Greens$3.50
Fried Wingette (6)$15.99
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.99
Three jumbo chicken wings fried to perfection. Optional to have smothered and covered in your favorite sauce.
Fried Pork Chops$16.99
Salmon Cakes$18.99
Fried Whiting$15.99
See full menu

Location

1241 N.Laburnum Ave.

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Grateful Grill

No reviews yet

The Grateful Grill food truck specializes in delicious and creative grilled cheese sandwiches and sides. We love to bring our delectable comfort menu and our Grateful vibes to you!

Fountain of Yuice

No reviews yet

Health is Wealth. Enjoy.

Jus Crab Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

A Taste You Can't Forget!

Front Porch Cafe

No reviews yet

More than just your neighborhood coffee shop • We’re on a mission to provide skill training and job experience to young people from Richmond's East End community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston