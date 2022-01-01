Jack Rabbit
Rotisserie Chickens, Cast Iron Pizzas, Fresh Veggies, Burgers, and all the best sandwiches you can dream of.
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Spot Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Elmwood Taco & Subs
Family Owned SInce 1975
Jim's SteakOut
This is the Original Jim's which opened in 1981.
Hutch's
For 25 years Hutch's Restaurant has been serving Buffalo with fine cuisine. With an American take on the French Bistro, we combine comfort and intimacy to create a dining experience suited for friendly gatherings or grand occasions.