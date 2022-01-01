Go
Jack Rabbit

Rotisserie Chickens, Cast Iron Pizzas, Fresh Veggies, Burgers, and all the best sandwiches you can dream of.

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

Popular Items

Honey Chipotle Pepperjack$13.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Chicken Noodle$6.00
rotisserie chicken in a rustic house-made broth, slow cooked to perfection with carrots, celery, and onions
Carolina BBQ$14.00
Classic Cheese & Cup 'n' Char Pepperoni$15.00
those delicious little pepperonis we all know and love. with our custom cheese blend
Bleu Cheese Sauce$0.50
Chicken Finger Sub$14.00
giant fried chicken tender, tossed in hot sauce and topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and house bleu cheese - on a costanzos roll
Steak Sandwich$18.00
8oz char grilled strip steak topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese - on a costanzos roll with a side of steak sauce
House Burger$15.00
double stack of premium chuck beef patties with bacon, pbr beer battered onion rings, cheddar, house honey chipotle bbq sauce - on a brioche bun
Cheesesteak Hoagie$15.00
shaved steak sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and topped with melted provolone cheese and steak out sauce. - on a costanzons roll
Location

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
