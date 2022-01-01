Jack's BBQ

Go
35731 W Valley Hwy S

Popular Items

Double Trouble$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
The Texas Trinity$32.00
A must in Texas Barbeque-Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage combo plate w/ two sides
LB Brisket$27.00
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! Brisket, Ribs, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Buttermilk Cornbread$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
Pork SANDWICH$16.00
Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
Brisket Plate$21.50
Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
Hushpuppies$7.00
Sausage Link$6.00
Location

35731 W Valley Hwy S

Algona WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
