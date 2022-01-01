Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
Central Texas Style BBQ
1327 North State Street
Popular Items
Location
1327 North State Street
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Camber
At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
Bar Cicotti
Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.