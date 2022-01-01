Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.

Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

