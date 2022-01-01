Go
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

Central Texas Style BBQ

1327 North State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork SANDWICH$16.00
Buttermilk Cornbread$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
Rib Plate$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
Brisket SANDWICH$17.00
Hushpuppies$7.00
Brisket Plate$21.50
Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
The Texas Trinity$32.00
A must in Texas Barbeque-Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage combo plate w/ two sides
Brisket Taco$4.25
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! Brisket, Ribs, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Double Trouble$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
Location

1327 North State Street

Bellingham WA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
