Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
14490 Cedar Rd
Popular Items
Location
14490 Cedar Rd
University Hts OH
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sauce The City LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City
* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *
Pizzazz on the Circle
“Original Family - Original Recipes since 1975!”
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!