Go
Toast

Jack's Hut

Come in and enjoy!

31 Early Winters Dr,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14in Greek$22.00
Pesto, Feta, Chicken, Artichoke Heart, Kalamata Olive, Roma Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato & Balsamic Glaze
14in Meat Pie$21.00
Marinara, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage & Canadian Bacon
14in The Mack$20.00
Pesto, Bacon, Chicken, Artichoke Heart, Parmesan & Ranch
Caesar$6.00
Romaine, Croutons & Parmesan
House Salad$8.00
Spinach, Black Olive, Feta, Pepperoncini, Red Onion & Tomato
14in Veggie$20.00
Marinara, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic & Roma Tomato
Family Caesar$18.00
14in BYO$16.00
Build Your Own Custom Pizza
Cookies & Creme Cheesecake$8.00
Original Style Cheesecake topped with Oreo Crumbles, Chocolate Drizzle & Whipped Cream
14in Supreme$21.00
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Mushroom & Red Onion
See full menu

Location

31 Early Winters Dr,

Mazama WA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sandy Butte Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Craft Cocktails and comfort food!

Woodstone Pizzeria at Wesola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jupiter

No reviews yet

tasty take-out with leanings towards plant-based dishes.

Blue Star Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Where coffee lovers come to get delicious, artfully prepared espresso drinks, freshly brewed drip coffee, and hand brewed coffee by the cup.
We are a wholesale provider of world-class, hand-roasted coffee. Voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest, we bring over twenty-five years of award-winning coffee experience to the region.
Visitors can see our entire production facility and watch as green coffee is carefully roasted to create the blends and varietals that they are enjoying in their cup. The welcome is always warm, and our knowledgeable staff can answer all your coffee questions. We carry a full line of brewing equipment, accessories, travel mugs and fabulous Blue Star Coffee gear.
We also feature fresh, locally baked pastries and use only organic milk in our drinks. Gluten free treats and plant based milk options also offered.
Come on by, we’ll treat you right!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston