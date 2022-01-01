Go
Jack's Old Fashioned Hamburger House - Ft Lauderdale image
Burgers

Jack's Old Fashioned Hamburger House - Ft Lauderdale

Open today 10:15 AM - 9:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4201 N Federal Hwy

Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:15 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 9:45 pm

Location

4201 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale FL 33308

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

No reviews yet

Homestyle cooking in a family friendly, enjoyable atmosphere.

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Even Keel Food Truck @ The Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lunchroom - North

No reviews yet

A sandwich concept by be nice Restaurants

Jack's Old Fashioned Hamburger House - Ft Lauderdale

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston