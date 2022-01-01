Go
Toast

Jack's Oyster House

Welcome Home!

SEAFOOD • SALADS

42 State Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)

Popular Items

Chairman’s Reserve Beef Tenderloin for 8$480.00
Local Roasted Chicken For 4$120.00
Additional Yams$15.00
Berkshire Pork Rack For 4$150.00
Chairman’s Reserve Beef Tenderloin for 4$250.00
Local Roasted Chicken For 8$220.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

42 State Street

Albany NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

No reviews yet

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

The Olde English

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dawn's Victory Sports Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cloud Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston