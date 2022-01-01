Go
Jack's Pizza

NYC Style Pizza, Subs, Salads, Pasta, Burgers. We're here to bring you food that we take pride in. Currently- Curbside ONLY :)

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

11 Catamount Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Steak Bomb$9.79
Shaved steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, ham grilled and seasoned with black pepper, garlic and oregano. American or provolone cheese with your choice of condiment served on an Italian sub roll.
Chicken Tenders Combo$9.99
Chicken Tenders with french fries fried to perfection!
You can substitute Onion Rings or Spicy Fries for extra charge or...
UPGRADE to EXTRA of either for extra charge!
Small French Fries$1.99
A single serving of golden crisp fried potatoes. Great with any order!
Large Steak W/Cheese$8.49
Shaved steak grilled and seasoned with black pepper, garlic and oregano. American or provolone cheese with your choice of condiment served on an Italian sub roll.
Large French Fries$3.39
Nearly a POUND of golden fried potato greatness. Share with the family (or don't!)
Small Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (BYO)$8.99
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Fried Dough Cinnamon Sticks$4.29
Deep fried pizza dough covered with cinnamon sugar. Served with frosting dip on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.
LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza$11.49
You can have it how you want it, the way you want it!
Large Onion Rings$3.99
Thick cut, deep-fried onion rings for a group (or just you!)
Casual
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

11 Catamount Rd

Pittsfield NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
