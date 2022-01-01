Go
Jacks Prime

Serving quality American food with real hospitality!

3723 S. El Camino Real

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Ultimate Bacon$17.50
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
Jack's Prime Classic$14.50
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Texacali$16.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
Whiskey Town Express$17.00
Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.
Jack's Prime Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Sliders With Cheese$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Monterey Express$17.50
Monterey Jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun
Angry Cowboy$17.50
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle Mayo on an American Bun
Impossible Burger$17.50
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Location

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
