Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

718 bloomfield ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)

Popular Items

Oysters
fresh raw oysters
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
Sandwich Only$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese$16.00
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Lobster Fritters$13.50
crispy ball shaped lobster fritters. served with homemade tartar sauce. great for a fun appetizer to share with others.
Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$18.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Lobster Bisque
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
Lobster Roll Platter$27.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

718 bloomfield ave

Montclair NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
