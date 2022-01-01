Go
Jack's Steakhouse and Seafood

Bismarcks Locally Owned And Locally loved Steakhouse

1201 south 12th street

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Linguini$15.99
Grilled Chicken atop linguine pasta, served with Alfredo and garlic toast.
Caesar Salad w/Chicken$11.99
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, topped with Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, and Grilled Chicken.
Crispy Chicken Linguini$15.99
Crispy Chicken atop Linguine Pasta. Served with Alfredo sauce and garlic toast.
4 pc Stuffed Shrimp$16.99
4 Large Stuffed Shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried.
Torsk$16.99
The Mignon of fish & a Jacks Classic! Served with hot melted butter.
Dinner Salad$2.25
3 pc Coconut Shrimp$7.99
Lobster Linguini$18.99
Savory lobster served over liguine with a creamy alfredo sauce and garlic toast. Served with a salad.
6 pc Jacks Breaded Shrimp$18.99
Large Round Shrimp hand breaded and deep fried.
Shrimp Trifecta$25.99
1201 south 12th street

bismarck ND

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
