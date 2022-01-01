Go
Jacks Urban Eats

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

718 W Shaw Ave • $$

Avg 4 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Chicken$11.95
Chargrilled chicken, romaine & kale, grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted red bell pepper, jicama, pickled jalapeno, tomato and tortilla strips with cilantro lime dressing.
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Mac & Cheese$4.75
Small Urban Fries$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

718 W Shaw Ave

Fresno CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
