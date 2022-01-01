Go
Toast

Jacks Urban Eats

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1230 20th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Baked Cheese Bread$1.75
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and feta, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Small Urban Fries$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
Mac & Cheese$4.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1230 20th St

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chef's Dinner

No reviews yet

Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.

Midtown Spirits

No reviews yet

The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!

Just Eat Takeout

No reviews yet

Jet's American Grill & Bar. In the Heart of Midtown Sacramento. Serving late night eats and entertainment 7 days a week!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston