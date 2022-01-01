Go
Jacks Urban Eats

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1005 Galleria Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Fountain Drink - 24oz$2.95
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Small Urban Fries$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mac & Cheese$4.75
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Baked Cheese Bread$1.75
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1005 Galleria Blvd

Roseville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
